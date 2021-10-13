Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.40 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.06-4.08 EPS.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.70. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

