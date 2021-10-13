Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $323.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report $323.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.10 million to $325.20 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $318.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,936 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 431,165 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 364,409 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 571.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 270,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 724,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after acquiring an additional 225,718 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. 1,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.