ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Up to $6.98

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $7.21. ReneSola shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 4,882 shares trading hands.

SOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $498.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth $2,991,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ReneSola by 262.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ReneSola by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ReneSola by 357.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 833,932 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

