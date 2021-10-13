Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $48.60

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.60, but opened at $50.00. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 3,747 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $692.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.70.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,031,640 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 773,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 836.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 463,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.