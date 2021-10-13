Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spanish Broadcasting System stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,994. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.20. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

