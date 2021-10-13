Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Short Interest Up 625.8% in September

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,500 shares, a growth of 625.8% from the September 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

XPOF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 102,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.