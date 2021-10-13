California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,455 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $122,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,511,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

