Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Up 556.3% in September

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 556.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROYMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 target price on shares of Royal Mail and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.74.

ROYMY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. 1,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.2232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

