California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,052 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $150,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.53.

NYSE NSC opened at $261.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.97 and a 200-day moving average of $265.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

