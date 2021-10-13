California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of MercadoLibre worth $159,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,461.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29,225.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,786.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,594.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,192.14 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,911.22.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.