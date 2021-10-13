Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

HDI traded up C$1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.99. 11,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,619. The company has a market cap of C$787.44 million and a PE ratio of 11.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$23.10 and a one year high of C$40.80.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.4399999 EPS for the current year.

HDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.92.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

