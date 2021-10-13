LPL Financial LLC Purchases 143,035 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,406,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $56,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 125.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after buying an additional 549,870 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Enbridge by 15.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 23.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $42.03.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

