Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 389,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,434,000 after acquiring an additional 92,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,595,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $494.54 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $280.38 and a 1-year high of $594.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.38.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

