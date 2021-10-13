Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAYN. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Haynes International by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Haynes International by 93.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.21 million, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.47. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

