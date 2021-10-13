Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 407,343 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,343 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $106,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 21,072.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 116.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CRH. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

CRH opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.04. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.