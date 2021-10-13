Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 4.51% of Monro worth $95,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Monro by 174.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Monro by 1,470.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Monro by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MNRO. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

