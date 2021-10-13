Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.40% of DCP Midstream worth $89,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 160.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,963,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after buying an additional 214,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NYSE DCP opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

