Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 2,182 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 917,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $87,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

