Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,974 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.34% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $84,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $134.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.37. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

