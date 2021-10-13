Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $36,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $117.02 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.41 and a 200 day moving average of $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.