Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,110 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in WestRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. WestRock has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRK shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.