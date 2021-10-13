Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 488.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 109,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after buying an additional 90,617 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.48. 57,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,041,392. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

