Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,030 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.90. 6,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.62. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

