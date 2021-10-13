Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852,761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.68. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.24. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $195.75 and a 12-month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

