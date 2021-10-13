Zacks: Brokerages Expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Li Auto.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 36,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,079,162. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of -175.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

