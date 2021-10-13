Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 458,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 139.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 157,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGEN stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.24. 6,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,501. The stock has a market cap of $426.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

