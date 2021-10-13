Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.32 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,712,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.97. 698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.79 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.64.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.