Brokerages Anticipate TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransAlta.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.02. 1,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. TransAlta has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 37.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.