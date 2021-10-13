Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,098. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $81.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.