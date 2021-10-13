Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Stock Position Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 939.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,417 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.11% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 960.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

