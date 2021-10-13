Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 47.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

