Analysts Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

In other news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $72.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.