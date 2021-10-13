Lincoln National Corp Acquires 8,280 Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 176,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TTP opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

