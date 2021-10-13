Lincoln National Corp Has $3.10 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.