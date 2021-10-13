13,960 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 386,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 19,715 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24.

