ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,792,000 after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

