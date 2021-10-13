AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AppHarvest by 84.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 23.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 534.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPH. Cowen dropped their price objective on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

