Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 314.4% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 88,985 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares during the period.

ETV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. 98 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,037. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $16.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

