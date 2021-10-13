180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after buying an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after buying an additional 479,367 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.52.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $235.30 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of -117.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

