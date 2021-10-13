Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $676,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

