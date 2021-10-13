Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE FVIV remained flat at $$9.76 on Wednesday. 6,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,297. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

