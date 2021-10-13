PAX Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

