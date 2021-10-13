Inscription Capital LLC Invests $1.23 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $155.49. 6,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,968. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.55 and a 200 day moving average of $160.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.