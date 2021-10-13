Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after acquiring an additional 272,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,214,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.25. 361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.