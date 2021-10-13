Wambolt & Associates LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

