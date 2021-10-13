Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.70% of National HealthCare worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 15.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NHC traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.55. 23,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.25.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

