Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 2,105 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 132.0% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.94.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $242.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,458. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $249.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

