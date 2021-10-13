Tekla Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231,727 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Assertio worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 781,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 166,824 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 1,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 587,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Assertio by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Assertio by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 126,978 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.24). Assertio had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Assertio Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

