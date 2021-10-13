PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 87 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $281.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.40. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of -240.58 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $3,121,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,014,884.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 756,157 shares of company stock worth $257,896,056 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.79.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

