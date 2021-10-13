Brokerages Expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of CVE opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,414 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

